Pak Rupee Down 2nd Consecutive Day Against US Dollar

The Pakistani rupee fell second day in a row against the US Dollar after opening trade at 279 in the interbank market.

It was bearish against the greenback today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the 277 level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were in the 277-278 level today.

The PKR depreciated by 0.004 percent to close at 277.92 after losing one paisa against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.84 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.66 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.66 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR lost one paisa today.

The PKR was red against all of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR), Rs. 2.28 against the Australian Dollar (AUD), Rs. 2.72 against the British Pound (GBP), and Rs. 2.4 against the Euro (EUR).

Meanwhile, it lost Rs. 1.04 against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) in today’s interbank currency market.