Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad Attains ISO-22000-2018 and HACCP Recertification for the Second Year Running

Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad has been recertified by ISO 22000:2018 and HACCP, an esteemed international standard for food safety management two years in a row. ISO 22000 is recognized worldwide as a comprehensive framework that ensures the highest levels of food safety, covering processes from farm to fork.

The recertification audit, conducted by the globally renowned TUV Austria, encompassed on-site evaluations and a meticulous examination of documentation, policies, and procedures.

Addressing the positive audit results, Chief Operating Officer, Education and Hospitality Division, Hashoo Group, Haseeb A. Gardezi remarked: “Our commitment to excellence will only grow stronger with such humbling accolades, spurring our motivation for exceptional service provision for many years to come.”

EAM (In-charge Hotel), Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad, Aamir Ayyub shared his thoughts on the achievement, stating: “Our teams work hard to ensure premium services across the board for our valued guests. We are grateful for these recertifications and will continue enhancing our service standards and maintain excellence for all.”

ISO 22000 is an internationally accepted standard for food safety management systems, providing a comprehensive framework to ensure the safety of food products throughout the supply chain. It covers processes from primary production to consumption, emphasizing a holistic approach to food safety.

Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) is a systematic approach to food safety that identifies, evaluates, and controls potential hazards throughout food production. Developed in the 1960s by NASA in collaboration with the Pillsbury Company to ensure the safety of space food, HACCP has since become a global standard in the food industry.

These audit outcomes celebrate Pearl-Continental Hotel, Muzaffarabad’s exemplary ideals as no major or minor non-conformity was identified during the comprehensive assessment, showcasing the team’s unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in food safety.

Hashoo Group is Pakistan’s premium conglomerate with a diversified business portfolio spanning national and international markets. The Group owns and operates the Pearl-Continental Hotels & Resorts and PC Legacy & Hotel One brands in Pakistan and has business interests encompassing the information technology, investment, travel & tourism, and real-estate sectors.