Samsung to Rival Xiaomi and Honor With a Slim and Light Galaxy Z Fold 6

Xiaomi’s Mix Fold 3 and Honor’s Magic V2 stand out as some of the slimmest and lightest foldable phones on the market, but Samsung is now looking to challenge their lead with its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6.

According to the reliable tipster Ice Universe, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is going to weigh 239g, which is noticeably lighter than the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s 253g and only 2g more than the Honor Magic V2, which is one of the slimmest and lightest foldables to date.

This puts the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in the same category as the lighter version of the OnePlus Open and 6g lighter than its heavy variant.

Additionally, the new Samsung foldable will not only improve in weight but also in terms of thickness. Ice Universe adds that the Z Fold 6 will be 5.6mm thick when open, and 12.1mm thick when closed. This makes it slimmer than the Z Fold 5, which is 6.1mm thick when open and 13.4mm thick when closed. But while it is slimmer than before, it still falls short of the Honor Magic V2’s 4.7/4.8mm and 9.9/10.1mm measurements and OnePlus Open’s 5.8mm and 11.7mm.

ALSO READ Samsung’s Solution to Surging Semiconducter Demand is Sewage Water

Certainly, the Fold 6 may retain its status as the bulkiest among these devices. However, Samsung appears to be making genuine strides in addressing thickness and weight concerns with its larger foldable, marking a significant development after a prolonged period. It’s worth noting, though, that this information remains speculative at present—it’s merely a rumor, so it’s essential to bear that in mind.