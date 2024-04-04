Sehri and Iftar Time Today in Pakistan – 5th April 2024

As Pakistan approaches the 25th day of Ramadan, the nation’s vibrant communities are preparing to celebrate this significant milestone in the holy month.

Tomorrow, on the 25th Ramadan, Pakistani households will awaken before dawn to partake in Sehri, the pre-fasting meal that sustains them throughout the day’s fast. From bustling urban centers to serene rural villages, families across Pakistan will gather around tables laden with traditional delights, from savory parathas to succulent fruits, as they fortify themselves for another day of spiritual reflection and restraint.

At sunset, the call to prayer will echo across the country, signaling the eagerly anticipated moment of Iftar. Tomorrow’s Iftar holds special significance for Pakistanis, as it marks the 25th day of fasting – a testament to their steadfast devotion during this sacred month.

In homes and mosques, communities will come together to break their fasts with dates, water, and an array of delectable dishes, sharing not only food but also the bonds of camaraderie and solidarity that define the spirit of Ramadan in Pakistan.

On this 25th Ramadan, let us reflect on the cherished traditions of Sehri and Iftar that bring Pakistani communities together in joyous celebration and heartfelt devotion.

As the nation gathers to break their fasts tomorrow, may the spirit of unity and compassion continue to flourish, enriching the lives of all who partake in these timeless rituals.

Here are the Sehri and Iftar timings for 25th of Ramadan in different parts of Pakistan: