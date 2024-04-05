Attorney General Approaches High Courts for Early Fixation of Tax-Related Cases

At the request of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), the Attorney General for Pakistan has approached High Courts for early fixation of tax-related cases involving revenue of billions of rupees.

The FBR has issued instructions to all Chief Commissioners, Inland Revenue, in the field formations in this regard. According to details, in its drive to liquidate the pendency of cases involving a substantial amount of revenue pending before the High Courts, Legal Wing-IR approached the Attorney General for Pakistan for the early fixation of these cases.

The Secretary to the Attorney General has requested the Registrars of High Courts of Sindh, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar for early fixation of cases as per the list provided by the FBR.

The FBR’s directive said that it is hoped that these cases will be fixed in the near future. In order to properly represent FBR to defend the cause of revenue in these cases, the FBR has issued certain instructions to Chief Commissioners, Inland Revenue.

Chief Commissioners shall ensure that in cases falling under their respective jurisdictions, legal counsels are properly briefed so that no case is left unattended and cases are adequately represented.

Chief Commissioners shall constitute a team of dedicated officers who shall ensure that the departmental counsels are fully prepared and the officer is well conversant with the case shall also accompany the legal counsel during the hearing to properly assist the court.

It must be ensured that no adjournment is sought by the legal counsels except in case of exigency.

The Chief Commissioners shall monitor the preparation of legal counsel to their satisfaction to avoid any embarrassment before the Court.

At Karachi and Lahore stations, the Directors Law shall supervise the whole exercise, and furnish fortnightly progress reports to the Board.

It must be ensured that the above instructions are followed in letter and spirit and all-out efforts are made to defend the cause of revenue, FBR concluded.