Authorities Trace Origin of Threatening Letters to Judges

According to media reports, the threatening letters sent to Lahore High Court (LHC) judges have been traced back to Islamabad.

The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) swiftly coordinated with its Islamabad counterpart, seeking collaboration for further investigation.

ALSO READ US Embassy Officials Meet Noor Muqaddam’s Killer in Adiala Jail

As per recent findings, the envelopes containing the suspicious substance, sent to judges of the Lahore High Court, originated from the post office situated in Sector-I 10/4 of Islamabad.

Furthermore, Satellite Town, a prominent locality opposite to the origin of the letters, played a crucial role in this concerning incident. Earlier today, Lahore High Court (LHC) judge Justice Baqar Ali Najafi also received a threatening letter.

According to the details, upon receiving the suspicious letter, the staff of LHC immediately contacted the police, who then handed it over to the CTD.

Previously, LHC Chief Justice Shahzad Malik Ahmed also received a threatening letter containing ‘suspicious powder.’

Reports stated that initially, the LHC staff received the letter addressed to the CJ but dismissed it as a ‘routine’ letter. However, upon opening the envelope, it was discovered that the letter also contained suspicious powder.