Brave Female Students Stop Illegal Construction in School

In a bold act of defiance, young girl students, studying at a Government Primary Girls School in Kot Addu, thwarted attempts by a landlord to convert their school into a commercial plot.

The girls, alarmed by the unauthorized construction activity within their school compound, took swift action by reporting the matter to SDPO Circle, DSP Tahir Ejaz. Upon receiving the complaint, SDPO Tahir Ejaz escalated the issue to DPO Hussnain Haider and AC Asghar Laghari for immediate intervention.

A joint team comprising revenue officials, police personnel, and SDPO Tahir Ejaz visited the site to investigate the claims. Witnesses confirmed that landlord Ghulam Abbas and his sons, Muhammad Yunis and Amir, along with their associate Abdul Khaliq, were involved in the construction of commercial buildings on the school’s land.

After a thorough investigation, it was established that the land belonged to the school. Consequently, law enforcement authorities apprehended the landlord and his accomplices, initiating legal proceedings against them.

In a decisive move, the assistant commissioner ordered the demolition of the unauthorized structures, which included shops and a house, erected on the school’s land. DPO Hussnain Haider praised the courage and vigilance of the young students, emphasizing that their actions had successfully preserved the sanctity of the educational institution.

The swift response of the girl students highlights their commitment to protecting their right to education and preserving the sanctity of her school. Her courage in standing up against unlawful encroachment serves as an inspiring example for communities everywhere.