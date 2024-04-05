Cabinet Accords Approval to Abolish Different Departments Under Austerity Policy

The federal cabinet has abolished the National Commission for Child Welfare and Development, the National Child Protection Centre, and the implementation of the National Line of Action, which are offices working under the Ministry of Human Rights, and decided to include employees of these departments in the surplus pool.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took the decision on the recommendation of the Ministry of Human Rights on Thursday.

The meeting decided that all the employees of these institutions who are civil servants would be included in the surplus pool.

The cabinet was informed that the National Commission on the Rights of Child Act, 2017, the National Commission on the Rights of Child has been established, therefore, these institutions have become unnecessary because all the work related to these institutions is done by this commission. The government has decided to abolish these departments in view of the austerity policy of the government.

The federal cabinet also approved presenting the ‘Fiscal Policy Statement and Debt Policy Statement for the financial year 2022-23 and the Year End Government Performance Monitoring Report’ to the National Assembly.

The federal cabinet also approved the appointment of members of the National Commission for the Status of Women on the recommendation of the Human Rights Division.

Another IMF Program Important for the Economy: PM

The prime minister said that another IMF program is important for the improvement of the economy. He said that the economic indicators are improving and inflation is gradually decreasing. He added that the government’s priority is to remove poverty and unemployment.

“With the new IMF program, the international institutions will have more trust on us and we will be able to move forward on the agenda of development and prosperity with more confidence,” he said while speaking with the participants of the cabinet meeting.

The prime minister said that the hiring of the experts regarding digitization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would be done in the ongoing month and the government would ensure the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines as per the timeline and strategy has been finalized for the outsourcing of the airports.