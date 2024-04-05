SBP Reserves Post Slight Increase to Stay Above $8 Billion Mark

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 5, 2024 | 6:02 am

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $19 million on a weekly basis according to data issued by the central bank on Thursday.

On March 29, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.040 billion, up $19 million compared to $8.022 billion on March 22.

Overall liquid foreign currency reserves held by the country, including net reserves held by banks other than the SBP, stood at $13.379 billion, down $49 million over the previous week.

The net reserves held by banks stood at $5.339 billion, registering a decrease of $67 million during the week.

