SCO, One Network, and Cybernet Partner to Facilitate Cross-Border Internet Traffic

Special Communications Organization (SCO), a government-owned telecommunication service provider operating in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan, and One Network Private Limited, the digital arm of Frontier Works Organization (FWO), entered into a strategic alliance with Cybernet, Pakistan’s leading fixed-line telecommunications provider.

The tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed, and it marks a collaborative effort to establish a diverse route for China’s expanding digital traffic and aid cross-border connectivity to neighboring countries.

The signing ceremony, attended by the Director-General (DG) of SCO, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of One Network, Head of Business of One Network, and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cybernet, holds significant importance. This alliance will provide the telecommunication transit backbone for a shorter, reliable and low-latency route, resulting in increased foreign exchange for Pakistan.

With a commitment to bridge the digital divide, SCO’s network infrastructure plays a crucial role in expanding telecommunication services in the Northernmost areas of Pakistan. This collaboration combines SCO’s extensive network capabilities with the long-haul network infrastructure and expertise of One Network and Cybernet.

Together, they aim to establish a robust long-haul terrestrial route from Khunjerab via Rawalpindi to Cybernet’s cable landing station in Karachi. This infrastructure will enable transit routes to Europe, East-Asia, and Africa via multiple subsea cables.

DG SCO emphasized: “Pakistan is rightfully referred to as a Regional Connectivity Hub owing to its unique geographical location that offers the shortest route to China and the Central Asian Republics (CAR) reaching the Arabian Sea. In the realm of digital connectivity, Pakistan boasts optimal internet links connecting China and CAR to the Middle East (ME), Africa, and Europe. This presents a significant opportunity for Pakistan to emerge as a digital conduit linking China and Central Asian nations with global markets, thereby augmenting foreign exchange earnings for the country.”

“We’re excited about this collaboration, marking a key step in our commitment to enhancing nationwide and cross-border digital connectivity. Leveraging our built-to-purpose fiber-optic network across Pakistan, we aim to contribute towards Pakistan-China digital communication corridor development.” said CEO, One Network.

“This MOU underscores our dedication to optimizing our fiber-optic investments in digital infrastructure across motorways for ITS and Tolling. We’re set to offer an ultra-high bandwidth, ultra-low latency network with unparalleled 24/7 operations and maintenance of the network infrastructure to the telecommunication sector, boosting connectivity and regional economic growth.” Head of Business, One Network added.

Situated near South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, this pan-Pakistan Corridor serves as a vital nexus for regional connectivity and economic prosperity. The routes across Pakistan also hold strategic significance in facilitating trade, promoting cooperation, and fortifying bilateral relations between Pakistan, China and other neighboring countries.