CDA Crackdown Targets Illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a rigorous operation against illicit housing societies in Zone-4 of the federal capital, resulting in the closure of administrative offices of the unauthorized housing scheme, Rawal Enclave.

The action against Rawal Enclave was prompted by its illegal practices of purchasing and selling plots in violation of the Capital Development Authority Ordinance 1960, ICT Zoning Regulation 1992, and ICT Building Control Regulation 2020.

The CDA has repeatedly cautioned the public through newspaper advertisements against investing in illegal housing schemes and urged them to verify whether the society’s sponsor has obtained a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the CDA after meeting the required conditions. Citizens can verify the current status of housing societies and approved layout plans on the CDA website, www.cda.gov.pk.

Additionally, the Capital Development Authority administration is advised to take legal action, including provisions under CDA Ordinance MLR 63, MLR 82, Environmental Protection 2008, and Landscape Ordinance 5/4, against the owners of illegal housing societies.