Millions of Rupees Worth of Gold Seized During Smuggling Attempt at Karachi Airport

By Rija Sohaib | Published May 2, 2024 | 5:54 pm

Pakistan Customs thwarted an attempt to smuggle gold worth Rs170 million at Karachi airport on Thursday.

A Pakistan Customs spokesperson revealed that a family bound for South Africa via Dubai was apprehended during luggage scanning for smuggling gold. The contraband, weighing nine kilograms and valued at Rs170 million, was concealed within the luggage of the six-member family, which included five females. Subsequently, the passengers were detained following the gold’s discovery.

Earlier on April 5, authorities at Multan airport arrested an individual for trying to smuggle approximately 16 kilograms of gold out of the country. The Federal Investigation Agency Immigration confiscated the precious metal from Muhammad Tanveer, who was en route to Dubai. Tanveer’s luggage was flagged for inspection due to frequent travels, leading to the discovery of the gold.

ALSO READ

In a similar incident last April, Customs officials intercepted a bid to smuggle foreign currency at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport. Approximately 65,000 US dollars, equivalent to around Rs12 million, were seized from the baggage of a female passenger traveling to Doha. The currency was confiscated, and the passenger was permitted to board the flight.

Rija Sohaib

lens

perspective

>