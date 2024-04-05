FBR Bans Entire Organization From Speaking to Media

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has imposed a strict ban on all FBR officers/officials including Members for interacting with any media persons (print and electronic) on any issue.

The FBR’s notification revealed that the FBR has imposed the ban with immediate effect.

According to the FBR’s instructions issued to FBR Members and Director Generals, it has been observed that officers have developed a tendency to interact with media persons (print/electronic) without permission from the Competent Authority.

“This practice is a violation of the conduct rules. It is, therefore, directed that henceforth, no officer/official except the spokesperson FBR, is allowed to interact with media persons on any issue,” stated the notification.

In addition, no Officers/Officials are allowed to use social media especially Twitter handles at a personal level regarding performance and policy decisions of FBR, except for the official spokesperson, added FBR.