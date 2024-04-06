Realme is Also Launching a New Phone Series Soon

Just like its Chinese rival Redmi, Realme is also about to introduce a new smartphone series soon. But while Redmi’s new Turbo series will likely start off in India, Realme’s new lineup is going to target India first.

The news comes soon after Realme launched the 12x in India. Now Realme India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account has revealed that it will be introducing a new smartphone series in the country soon.

The teaser video is captioned “Power Up” and while it does not reveal any details about a specific smartphone, it confirms that a new series is coming soon. The video, which looks to be mostly AI-generated says “A New Power” is coming, which likely hints at the phone’s hardware performance, but you never know with these marketing campaigns.

Realme’s official website in India prominently features its C-series and numbered series of smartphones, notably omitting the GT series from its lineup. The future naming convention and strategic placement within Realme’s extensive range of smartphones for this new series are still under wraps, awaiting official clarification.

If this is indeed going to be a performance-focused smartphone, then this approach is quite similar to what Redmi is doing with its upcoming Turbo series of phones. Those phones will also focus on performance and will be positioned between the Redmi Note and K series of smartphones.

The first handset in the series, the Redmi Turbo 3, is expected to come with the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, which brings flagship-grade performance for cheap. If Realme is going the same route with its new series, this mysterious phone could be powered by the same chipset as well, but we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.