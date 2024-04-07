Punjab University Discovers Another Fake Housing Society Under Its Name

A third fake housing development, purportedly affiliated with Punjab University, was uncovered, as reported by 24News. According to the report, certain employees, operating under the guise of the Punjab University Administrative and Technical Staff Association, began marketing documents under the name of Education City Lahore.

This university personnel is unlawfully leveraging the university’s name, emblem, and facilities to promote ‘Education City Lahore’. The university has clarified that it has neither authorized nor endorsed any such private venture and has cautioned against engaging in any transactions associated with this project.

The housing venture was launched without proper approval from the Punjab University administration and syndicate. Furthermore, the employees have distanced themselves from ‘Education City Lahore’ similar to their disassociation from ‘PU Town 2’.

Previously, a counterfeit development named ‘PU Town 2’ was established under the guise of Punjab University.

In response to these developments, Punjab University has reiterated its commitment to upholding transparency, accountability, and ethical standards in all its dealings. It has vowed to take appropriate legal and administrative actions against those found complicit in perpetrating such fraudulent schemes.

Moreover, the university has urged stakeholders, including students, faculty, staff, and the general public, to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or unauthorized use of the university’s name or resources.