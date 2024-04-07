11 Cities to Get Wastewater Treatment Plants

Zeeshan Rafique, the Minister of Punjab’s Local Government Department, has pledged to uphold public safety by preserving the quality of underground water sources.

In collaboration with the World Bank, the department is embarking on pioneering initiatives, including the establishment of wastewater treatment plants across 11 cities, marking a significant step forward in environmental protection efforts.

Partnering with UNICEF, the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) has successfully concluded an innovative project aimed at cleansing wastewater ponds in Sheikhupura, demonstrating a commitment to improving sanitation infrastructure.

The plan to repurpose sewage water reservoirs will be systematically expanded to address water management challenges more comprehensively.

Minister Rafique outlined these initiatives during a seminar organized by PMDFC at the GOR Officers’ Mess, where the focus was on wastewater pond purification strategies.

The seminar was attended by key figures such as Asia Gul, Special Secretary of the Local Government Department, and Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director of PMDFC, alongside experts and educators from various institutions.

According to a report by The News, Minister Rafique commended PMDFC for convening a seminar of such significance in his address. He underscored the government’s dedication, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, to combating pollution and ensuring the provision of standardized sanitation facilities for all.