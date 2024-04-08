AJK Government Forms Committees to Monitor Social Media

The Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government has announced stringent measures against the misuse of social media platforms, sparking a debate over freedom of expression. In response to concerns about objectionable content, maligning, and blackmailing on social media, the AJK government has initiated a crackdown on offenders.

The decision entails the establishment of a Social Media Monitoring Cell and Social Media Monitoring Committee, tasked with overseeing compliance with existing laws on social media platforms. The Home Department of AJK issued a notification outlining the formation of these monitoring bodies.

As per the notification, members of the Social Media Monitoring Cell will include the Director of Public Relations, Assistant Director of social media, and information officers from respective districts. Their mandate will be to identify and report false and objectionable content aimed at maligning or intimidating public figures, as well as individuals carrying out official responsibilities.

Additionally, the Social Media Monitoring Committee will comprise officials from various departments, including the Home Department, Law Department, Police, and Information Directorate. This committee will review reports from the monitoring cell, assess the content, and recommend criminal proceedings against offenders as per relevant laws.

However, these measures have drawn criticism from journalists and social media activists, who view them as an infringement on freedom of expression. They argue that such committees could stifle social media criticism and impede the free flow of information.