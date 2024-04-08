Hikers Including Foreigner Kidnapped and Robbed at Gunpoint in Islamabad’s Shah Allah Ditta

A group of hikers experienced a harrowing ordeal in the Shah Allah Ditta area of Islamabad when they were kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint after breaking their fast (iftar) following a hike.

The group, consisting of eight individuals including two women and a foreigner from Switzerland, fell victim to the criminal actions of five armed assailants. Reports indicate that the criminals held the hikers captive for several hours, during which they attempted to extort money by forcing the hikers to withdraw cash from their ATMs. In addition to stealing Rs. 120,000, the assailants also took $80 (around Rs. 22,250) from the Swiss hiker, along with various electronic gadgets, phones, cameras, and watches.

ALSO READ Govt Notifies National Space Activities Rules 2024

During the ordeal, several members of the group suffered severe beatings and sustained head injuries. One of the women in the group was struck in the face with a rifle butt, causing her to fall 10 feet down the side of the trail.

Some more evidence of the physical assault. pic.twitter.com/gjF5SlBzAY — Kamran Hashmi (@kaamran) April 7, 2024

Despite the traumatic experience, the hikers managed to return home safely. However, they are still grappling with the emotional aftermath of the incident. One of the group members took to social media to recount the terrifying encounter, warning others to avoid the Shah Allah Ditta area, including Trail 7, which is connected to Shah Allah Ditta through the hills. The hiker emphasized that the robbery appeared to be well-coordinated, suggesting that locals might have been involved, as they observed and targeted the group.

This incident is not an isolated case, as several similar incidents have been reported in the area by individuals on social media platforms.

In a separate incident last month, a family returning from an iftar gathering at Lavista Resort in Shah Allah Ditta was ambushed by unknown armed individuals. The assailants attempted to rob the family, and when their car attempted to flee, the assailants opened fire, causing significant damage to the vehicle. Fortunately, the passengers escaped unharmed.

These criminal activities have sparked outrage among the public, who are calling for swift action from the Islamabad police to apprehend the perpetrators and increase police patrols in the area to ensure public safety.