Oppo A3 Pro Launch Date and Key Specs Confirmed

Scheduled for release later this week, Oppo is poised to unveil the successor to last year’s A2 Pro with the launch of the Oppo A3 Pro. The mid-range device is slated to debut on Friday, April 12, at 11:30 AM Pakistan time.

Oppo has hinted at several key features of the A3 Pro, including some form of ingress protection, a maximum of 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage capacity, and a choice of three official colors: Azure, Pink, and Mountain Blue. Notably, the latter two color variants will boast a vegan leather back.

Adding to the anticipation, notable tipster Digital Chat Station has leaked specifications for the A3 Pro, confirming the device’s IP69 rating. This rating signifies protection against high-pressure water jets (up to 100 bar) and steam cleaning, as well as dust-tight protection—a rare feature for mid-range smartphones.

The rumored specifications of the Oppo A3 Pro include a curved 6.7-inch OLED display with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is expected to house a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage. Powering the device is a 5,000 mAh battery. Camera-wise, the A3 Pro is rumored to sport a 64MP main camera with an aperture of f/1.7.

The device has made an appearance on Geekbench under the PJY110 model number. The benchmark results confirm the presence of the Dimensity 7050 chipset and 12GB of RAM and also indicate that the device will run on Android 14. It scored 904 points in the single-core department and achieved a score of 2,364 points in the multi-core test.