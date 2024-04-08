Pakistan Announces Former Bowling Coach as Head Coach for New Zealand Series

Former Test cricketer, Azhar Mahmood, has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for the T20I series against New Zealand which commences on April 18.

Azhar has previously served as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team, as well as winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 crown with Islamabad United.

ALSO READ PCB Chairman Confirms One Player for Pakistan’s T20I Squad Against New Zealand

Former fast bowler and current member of national selection committee, Wahab Riaz, will act as the senior team manager, while Mansoor Rana will be the team manager. Test match legend, Mohammad Yousuf, will serve as the batting coach, while Saeed Ajmal will be the spin bowling coach.

Announcement of the Pakistan cricket team for the series against New Zealand will be made on Tuesday, 9 April in Lahore. The five-match series will be played from April 18 to 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

New Zealand cricket team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on April 14 with their depleted squad recently getting announced.

Pakistan Cricket Board changed the national team’s white-ball captain from Shaheen Shah Afridi to Babar Azam ahead of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Picks Naseem Shah Over Bumrah as Death Over Specialist

Babar was removed as the all-format captain after the team failed to qualify for the Semi-Final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Shaheen’s tenure lasted for one series, as Pakistan got thrashed against New Zealand in their home, 4-1, in a five-match T20I series.