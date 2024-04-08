PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Pakistan Announces Former Bowling Coach as Head Coach for New Zealand Series

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Apr 8, 2024 | 9:42 pm

Former Test cricketer, Azhar Mahmood, has been appointed as the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team for the T20I series against New Zealand which commences on April 18.

Azhar has previously served as the bowling coach of the Pakistan team, as well as winning the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 crown with Islamabad United.

ALSO READ

Former fast bowler and current member of national selection committee, Wahab Riaz, will act as the senior team manager, while Mansoor Rana will be the team manager. Test match legend, Mohammad Yousuf, will serve as the batting coach, while Saeed Ajmal will be the spin bowling coach.

Announcement of the Pakistan cricket team for the series against New Zealand will be made on Tuesday, 9 April in Lahore. The five-match series will be played from April 18 to 27 in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

New Zealand cricket team is expected to arrive in Pakistan on April 14 with their depleted squad recently getting announced.

Pakistan Cricket Board changed the national team’s white-ball captain from Shaheen Shah Afridi to Babar Azam ahead of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ

Babar was removed as the all-format captain after the team failed to qualify for the Semi-Final of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup in India.

Shaheen’s tenure lasted for one series, as Pakistan got thrashed against New Zealand in their home, 4-1, in a five-match T20I series.

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>