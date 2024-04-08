Realme’s New Power Series Will Start With P1 and P1 Pro

Realme has unveiled plans for its new P series, with a firm focus on delivering power-packed performance. Chase Xu, the Vice President of Realme and President of the Global Marketing department, disclosed that the lineup is geared toward capturing the mid-range market segment.

While the official did not disclose specifics about individual phone models, a separate promotional activity has shed light on the initial offerings: the Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G. These revelations have sparked anticipation among consumers eager to experience the power-packed capabilities of Realme’s latest releases.

According to Xu, the P1 and P1 Pro models aim to break away from mundane design, deliver exceptional performance, and transcend performance limitations. Set to debut in the second week of April, the eagerly anticipated Realme P series announcement is imminent.

Xiaomi’s Redmi sub-brand is also set to unveil its new phone series dubbed the Turbo 3 soon. Its first phone will be called the Redmi Turbo 3 and it is coming to China soon with flagship killer performance powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. It will be positioned between the Redmi Note and K series of smartphones.

Since Realme is one of the most prominent rivals to Redmi and its new Power series is also focusing on performance, we can expect similar specifications from the Realme P1 and P1 Pro smartphones. Perhaps the P1 Pro will also be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 like the Redmi Turbo 3, but there has been no confirmation from Realme as of yet, so we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt.