Selfless British Man Creates History by Becoming First Person to Run Across Africa for Charity

Russell Cook, known as “The Hardest Geezer” has made a record by running the full length of Africa in just 352 days and has finished his epic challenge by successfully crossing the finish line in Tunisia.

The 27-year-old decided to run a marathon across Africa to quit drinking and gambling while making a difference in society. Through these marathons he has raised a total sum of 700,000 pounds in charity.

ALSO READ Liverpool Football Club Organizes Iftar Event at the Stadium

Before he set off from the mammoth challenge in February 2023 to cross 16 countries in Africa his mental health was deteriorating due to his addiction which forced Russ Cook to find a purpose in life.

At first, he wanted to complete 360 marathons in 240 days by starting his arduous journey from Tunisia to South Africa but he initially did not get a visa for Algeria and then reversed his route.

The Hardest Geezer. The most incredible achievement. 💪 Russ Cook has finally finished his epic challenge, running the length of Africa – the equivalent of 385 marathons – in 352 days. Simply sensational. 🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/HpqetY7Z0T — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 7, 2024

Starting his journey on foot from the southern part of South Africa on 22nd April towards Tunisia, he traveled between, deserts, rain forests, cities, and mountains.

During his time in Angola, he was robbed by armed robbers alongside his team who were carrying phones, cameras, passports, and visas in June 2023.

The issue of the Algerian visa recurred once more as he was not allowed to cross the Algerian border and the issue went to the Algerian embassy in the UK after his tweet went viral where he pleaded for the visa.

Cook posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, and explained why the visa was crucial to complete the challenge, “If we don’t get the visas, then it is game over.”

ALSO READ South African Footballer Gunned Down In Johannesburg

He eventually got a courtesy visa on the spot thanks to the UK embassy and set off on his journey towards the Sahara Dessert.

On April 7, the Hardest Geezer finished his challenge which was the equivalent of 385 marathons in 352 days and set a world record to inspire generations.