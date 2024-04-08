Sindh Announces Eid ul Fitr 2024 Holidays

The Sindh government has officially announced a four-day holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, as confirmed by a notification issued by the PPP-led administration. According to the notification, the holidays will begin on Wednesday, April 10, and conclude on Saturday, April 13.

This announcement comes amidst anticipation regarding the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. The Meteorological Department has disclosed that there is a possibility of the moon being sighted on April 9, a day prior to the commencement of the holidays.

The Meteorological Department has further provided insights into the lunar cycle, stating that the new moon is expected to be born on April 8 at 11:21 PM, with prospects of visibility on April 9. In alignment with the provincial decision, the federal government has also declared public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr, spanning from April 10 to 13.

As the region experiences a surge in temperatures, particularly noticeable in the port city of Karachi, the Meteorological Department has issued warnings advising citizens to minimize outdoor activities during the daytime. Karachi is expected to endure hot and humid weather conditions, while other districts across Sindh are predicted to experience extreme heat until April 10.

The announcement of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays brings a brief respite for residents amid the challenging weather conditions, with authorities emphasizing the importance of taking necessary precautions to ensure the well-being of the public during this period.