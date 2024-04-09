JS Bank Crosses Half a Trillion Deposits Mark

JS Bank, one of the fastest-growing banks in Pakistan, announced the milestone of crossing PKR 500 billion in deposits.

This achievement resulted from sustained momentum stemming from a strong closing of 2023, with the Bank posting a Profit Before Tax of PKR 8.5 billion, a four times growth as compared to the previous year. JS Bank’s deposit closed at PKR 486 billion in 2023, and total assets at PKR 589 billion.

JS Bank also made strides in expanding its digital footprint. The bank’s digital customer base increased by 46% over last year, and 80% of the Bank’s brick-and-mortar branches are now equipped with digital account opening features.

Basir Shamsie, President & CEO of JS Bank, commented: “This achievement is a testament to our teams’ commitment to providing top-notch products and services to our customers and partners. The result is a product of our combined efforts from different verticals including retail, transaction banking, corporate banking, and digital banking groups, and reflects our shared ambition to grow and improve our services.”

Committed to its role as a catalyst toward Pakistan’s prosperity, JS Bank aspires to continue its journey of impact by providing innovative conventional and digital financial solutions for customers in the years to come.