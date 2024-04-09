Meta Brings New Features as Pakistanis Connect Online Ahead of Eid 

By Sponsored | Published Apr 9, 2024 | 4:20 pm

Meta has launched a series of specially created Ramadan themed features across its apps to help people connect with their loved ones ahead of Eid.

To help make online check-ins more fun, WhatsApp has released a new sticker pack, which includes stickers in Urdu, designed to help Pakistanis share timely well-wishes with their nearest and dearest.

As we get closer to Eid, many go online to buy their clothes for the occasion. Creators like Osamah Nasir and Ayla Adnan are on Instagram, sharing their favorite Pakistani clothing brands, like Moosajee and House of Aamna Aqeel. They are calling on others to support local small businesses as they prepare for Eid.

They created their Stories using Instagram’s new Ramadan template that people can add to their Stories to capture their #MonthOfGood.

There is also a surprise for people who use the tag, “Eid Mubarak” on Threads during Eid celebrations on April 9th, 10th and 11th.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>