Punjab Govt to Give Rs. 300 Billion Interest-Free Loans to Farmers

The Government of Punjab will give Rs. 300 billion in interest-free loans to farmers under the new Kissan Khushal program in one year.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani on Wednesday gave details of the agricultural package in a video on X. He said the full size of the package was approximately Rs. 450-500 billion.

السلام علیکم!!

میرے حلقے کے پنجاب کے پاکستان کے تمام دوستوں بھائیوں بہنوں ماؤں بزرگوں کو "عید الفطر مبارک" اس عید کے موقع پر اپنے پنجاب کے تمام کسانوں کو کاشتکاروں کو خوشخبری بھی دینا چاہتا ہوں کہ ہماری پنجاب کی وزیراعلی @MaryamNSharif نے پنجاب کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا "زرعی پیکج… pic.twitter.com/XJoirSCQe9 — Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani (@SMAshiqHussain) April 9, 2024

As part of this initiative, farmers will benefit from interest-free loans totaling Rs. 300 billion in the initial phase. Kirmani said Rs. 150 billion of the total kitty will be disbursed in the first phase while small-scale farmers holding less than 12.5 acres of land will receive the Kisan Card.

Under the package, an interest-free loan of Rs. 30,000 per acre of land will be extended to farmers. Another Rs. 100 billion will be allocated for subsidies and various supportive measures.

Kirmani said that the Punjab government had kickstarted 26 significant development projects in just 21 days of assuming office. He added that small-scale farmers with holdings under 12.5 acres will be entitled to benefit from the Nawaz Sharif Kissan Card initiative.