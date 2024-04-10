Punjab Govt to Give Rs. 300 Billion Interest-Free Loans to Farmers

By Jehangir Nasir | Published Apr 10, 2024 | 2:12 pm

The Government of Punjab will give Rs. 300 billion in interest-free loans to farmers under the new Kissan Khushal program in one year.

Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah Kirmani on Wednesday gave details of the agricultural package in a video on X. He said the full size of the package was approximately Rs. 450-500 billion.

ALSO READ

As part of this initiative, farmers will benefit from interest-free loans totaling Rs. 300 billion in the initial phase. Kirmani said Rs. 150 billion of the total kitty will be disbursed in the first phase while small-scale farmers holding less than 12.5 acres of land will receive the Kisan Card.

Under the package, an interest-free loan of Rs. 30,000 per acre of land will be extended to farmers. Another Rs. 100 billion will be allocated for subsidies and various supportive measures.

Kirmani said that the Punjab government had kickstarted 26 significant development projects in just 21 days of assuming office. He added that small-scale farmers with holdings under 12.5 acres will be entitled to benefit from the Nawaz Sharif Kissan Card initiative.

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Jehangir Nasir

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>