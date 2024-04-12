Europe Announces Major Change in Migration Policy

Europe has passed a new and much stricter migration/asylum package after nearly ten years of debate, international media reported earlier this week.

The package addresses the issues of who should be responsible for migrants and asylum seekers when they arrive, and whether other EU nations should help or not.

The new rules are aimed at helping filter out immigrants seeking refuge from conflicts in their own countries. Perhaps the most contentious aspect of the package is constructing border facilities in the EU to house asylum seekers and promptly screen and deport those who are not qualified.

ALSO READ Pakistan Still Needs to Resolve Important Issues to Unlock New Bailout Program: IMF Chief

The package is aimed at reducing the burden on countries that have historically accepted the most asylum applicants among the EU’s 27 member states. According to CNN, countries like Greece, Italy and Malta have seen a large influx of individuals from the Middle East and North Africa as a result of the Arab Spring and Syrian civil war.

Besides history, it seems that politics is the driving force behind the passage of the latest bill. Reports suggest anti-immigrant politicians are projected to score well enough to gain blocking power in the EU parliament.