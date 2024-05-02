PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Good News as Pakistan Football Head Coach Arrives in Pakistan To Assess Football Players In The National Challenge Cup

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published May 2, 2024 | 1:37 pm

Pakistan football coach Stephen Constantine has arrived in Pakistan to assess the local football talent during the ongoing National Challenge Cup, which is Pakistan’s premium football cup competition.

Constantine was appointed as the manager of the Pakistan football team on September 30, 2023, and since his appointment, he has managed 6 matches, including a historic victory against Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 1.

According to reports, the British manager will call up talented players to the training camp ahead of the Saudi Arabia clash on June 6, if he spots them in the ongoing National Challenge Cup.

National Challenge Cup started on May 1 and so far four matches have taken place, in which the Pakistan Army triumphed over PACA by 4-0 while Pakistan Navy defeated KRL by 3-1.

S.A Farms were restricted to a 0-0 stalemate against Masha United whereas HEC defeated NIMSO by 3-1 in their group stage matches.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals that will be held in Jinnah Stadium, all teams have registered as departments to participate in the premium cup competition of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s oldest cup competition is expected to conclude on May 12 and it can play a pivotal role in the selection of players for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier round 2 match against Saudi Arabia on June 6.

Date  Time Match Results 
May 1, 2024 2:00 pm NIMSO 1-3 HEC
May 1, 2024 2:00 pm SA Farms 0-0 Masha United
May 1, 2024 4:30 pm PACA 0-4 Pak Army
May 1, 2024 4:30 pm KRL 1-3 Pak Navy

