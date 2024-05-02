Good News as Pakistan Football Head Coach Arrives in Pakistan To Assess Football Players In The National Challenge Cup

Pakistan football coach Stephen Constantine has arrived in Pakistan to assess the local football talent during the ongoing National Challenge Cup, which is Pakistan’s premium football cup competition.

Constantine was appointed as the manager of the Pakistan football team on September 30, 2023, and since his appointment, he has managed 6 matches, including a historic victory against Cambodia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier Round 1.

ALSO READ Here’s the Official Schedule for Pakistan Football National Challenge Cup

According to reports, the British manager will call up talented players to the training camp ahead of the Saudi Arabia clash on June 6, if he spots them in the ongoing National Challenge Cup.

Head coach Pakistan football team Stephen Constantine has arrived in Pakistan. He will visit the ongoing national challenge cup to check local boys, and if any good talent is spotted, he will be called to the camp ahead of Pakistan's FIFA WCQ game against Saudi Arabia. Camp form… — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) May 2, 2024

National Challenge Cup started on May 1 and so far four matches have taken place, in which the Pakistan Army triumphed over PACA by 4-0 while Pakistan Navy defeated KRL by 3-1.

S.A Farms were restricted to a 0-0 stalemate against Masha United whereas HEC defeated NIMSO by 3-1 in their group stage matches.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals that will be held in Jinnah Stadium, all teams have registered as departments to participate in the premium cup competition of Pakistan.

ALSO READ Liverpool’s Legendary Manager Jürgen Klopp Does Not Understand Cricket

Pakistan’s oldest cup competition is expected to conclude on May 12 and it can play a pivotal role in the selection of players for the FIFA World Cup Qualifier round 2 match against Saudi Arabia on June 6.