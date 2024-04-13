Realme GT Neo 6 SE Launched to Rival Redmi Turbo 3 At $248

Right alongside the new Redmi Turbo 3, Realme has launched its rival phone in China called the GT Neo 6 SE. Even though it comes with a weaker Snapdragon chip, the GT Neo 6 SE beats the Redmi Turbo 3 in terms of battery, screen brightness, and a few other aspects.
Design and Display
The GT Neo 6 SE has a slightly taller display than the Redmi Turbo 3, measuring 6.78 inches (vs 6.67 inches) with a resolution of 1,264 x 2,780 px and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is a curved LTPO OLED panel with a whopping 6000 nits of peak brightness for HDR content and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The panel is made by BOE and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Internals and Software
The GT Neo 6 SE’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is not a weak SoC by any means, but it falls short of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 features on the Redmi Turbo 3. It is paired with the same 16 GB RAM but only goes up to 512 GB in terms of storage space (vs 1 TB).
The phone boots Android 14 with Realme UI 5.0 out of the box.
Cameras
The 50MP main camera on the back is based on Sony’s IMX882 sensor and has OIS support for stable photos and videos. This is paired with only a single 8MP ultrawide shooter. These are capable of 4K video recording at 60 FPS.
The 32MP selfie camera can also record videos in 4K resolution, but these are limited to 30 FPS.
Battery and Pricing
Realme GT Neo 6 SE wins in terms of battery specs too, since it has a bigger 5,500 mAh cell with slightly faster 100W wired charging. The Redmi Turbo 3 has a 5,000 mAh cell with 90W wired charging.
The phone has a starting price of $248 in China, which is nearly the same as the Redmi Turbo 3. It is available in green and silver color options.
Realme GT Neo 6 SE Specifications
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
- CPU: Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 & 4×2.6 GHz Cortex-A715 & 3×1.9 GHz Cortex-A510)
- GPU: Mali G57 MC3
- OS: Android 14, Realme UI 5.0
- Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
- Display:
- 6.78″ LTPO AMOLED with 1264 x 2780 pixels resolution, 120Hz, 1B colors, 6000 nits HDR brightness
- Memory:
- RAM: 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB
- Internal: 256 GB, 512 GB
- Card slot: No
- Camera:
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 112˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
- Front: 32 MP, f/2.5, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″
- Rear (Dual): 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.95″, PDAF, OIS
- Colors: Green, Silver
- Fingerprint sensor: Under-display
- Battery: 5,000 mAh, 90W fast charging
- Price: $248