Redmi’s New Turbo Series Goes Official With Flagship Killer Specs and Price

Redmi has unveiled the Redmi Turbo 3, the inaugural device in its new Turbo series, which is positioned between the Redmi K and Note series as a performance-focused lineup. The smartphone is one of the first to feature Qualcomm’s newly launched Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, designed for high-end devices.

Design and Display

Starting off with the screen, it is a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution higher than 1080p, but not quite 1440p at 2,712 x 1,220px. It features high color accuracy thanks to its 12-bit color depth and also hits nearly flagship level of peak brightness of 2400 nits. The fingerprint sensor resides underneath the screen.

Internals and Software

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi Turbo 3 is powered by the newly announced Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC made for flagship killer phones. It brings most of the high-end features of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 but at a cheaper price tag. It can be paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB of UFS 4.0 memory.

HyperOS covers the software side on top of Android 14.

Cameras

Since it is a performance-based flagship killer, the camera setup is rather simple including a 50MP Sony LYT-600 sensor (1.6μ pixels, f/1.59 aperture) with OIS and only an 8MP IMX355 ultrawide shooter. Video recording goes up to 4K at 60 FPS and 1080p slow motion.

The 20MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole cutout can record 1080p videos at 60 FPS.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is 5,000 mAh and it has support for 90W super fast wired charging, but there is no wireless charging or reverse wireless charging support.

Redmi Turbo 3 has a starting price of only $276 in China and it is available in black, green, and titanium colors. There is also a special Harry Potter limited edition version as shown above.

Redmi Turbo 3 Specifications