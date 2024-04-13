Redmi Pad Pro Launched Alongside Redmi Turbo 3 for Only $207

Redmi Turbo 3, the first phone in its new Turbo series was recently launched in China alongside the brand’s latest entry-level tablet called the Redmi Pad Pro. It features the same main camera design as the Redmi Turbo 3 and also has a special Harry Potter limited edition version.

Redmi Pad Pro is designed around a 12.1-inch IPS LCD that boasts a resolution of 2,560 × 1,600 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The screen offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and reaches a peak brightness of 600 nits. It is safeguarded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Additionally, the Redmi Pad Pro is equipped with quad speakers supporting Dolby Atmos and maintains a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, supported by options of 6 GB or 8 GB RAM and storage capacities of 128 GB or 256 GB. For photography, the Pad Pro is outfitted with an 8MP ultrawide camera on the front and an 8MP wide camera at the rear. The tablet can be paired with an optional keyboard and stylus.

For software, it has the same HyperOS as Xiaomi phones with Android 14 on top and comes with continuity features that work seamlessly with Xiaomi phones with HyperOS as well as Xiaomi PCs. This allows you to share files between the tablet and connected devices or mirror the screen on a computer. The Pad Pro can also be used as a secondary screen for PCs.

The battery is a gigantic 10,000 mAh cell that has support for 33W wired charging. The Pad Pro has a starting price of $207 in China and is available in grey, green, and blue colors. The special Harry Potter edition comes with themed merch as well.