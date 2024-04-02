Xiaomi’s First Flip Phone Gets More Details Leaked

Xiaomi has been prepping to launch its first flip-foldable and the phone has appeared in several leaks already including a render shared by GSMChina. Now the phone has appeared in another detailed leak courtesy of Android Headlines which talks about the main camera features and screen details.

The Xiaomi Mix Flip was originally expected to come out in 2023, but rumor has it that the original was scrapped, and now the company is working on a new model which appeared in leaks in October last year. It appeared with the model numbers “2405CPX3DG/2405CPX3DC“. The 2405 in the number could mean May 2024, which is when we expect the phone to be released. It could also launch sometime in June.

The main camera will be shared with the Redmi K70 Pro, which will be a 50MP “Light Hunter 800” while the second camera will be a 60MP Omnivision OV60A with 2x optical zoom. Since it is going to be foldable, it will allow you to use the main cameras as selfie shooters for superior image quality.

Details spotted on Mi Code hint that the phone will have a smaller screen on the back, similar to the Galaxy Z Flip. The phone was spotted on Mi Code with the codename “ruyi.”

Furthermore, Android Headlines revealed that the Mix Flip will have a 1.5K resolution, which falls behind the flagship 14 Pro and Redmi K70 Pro, both of which come with 2K resolution. The pixel density is going to be 520 PPI instead of 560 PPI on Xiaomi flagships.

More details should be revealed soon as the launch date draws near.