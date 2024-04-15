CM Punjab Allocates Rs. 50 Billion to Upgrade Thousands of Schools

The Punjab government has earmarked Rs. 50 billion to upgrade over 39,000 schools.

Out of these, 7,000 schools will be elevated from elementary to high level, while 32,000 schools will transition from primary to elementary level.

According to an official document quoted by the media, this upgrade for elementary schools will occur within the next two years, followed by primary schools over the subsequent three years. Additionally, these schools will receive updated Information Technology (IT) and science labs.

Previously, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the urgency of textbook delivery. A proposal from the Punjab School Inspectorate to establish a Standardised Matriculation Examination Board and centralize school education matters was discussed in a meeting chaired by CM Maryam Nawaz.

She has also announced plans to establish schools for transgender children at the divisional level across the province and emphasized the importance of character development programs in government schools with special education facilities to be provided in at least one government school in each district.