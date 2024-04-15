CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Announces Lower Roti Prices

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 15, 2024 | 12:59 pm

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced a reduction in the price of roti across the province.

In a post on X, CM Punjab stated that a roti will now be available for Rs. 16. CM Maryam added that she has directed all the relevant officials across the province to ensure compliance with the directive.

ALSO READ

Following the Chief Minister’s order, the District Commissioner (DC) issued a notification to officially reduce the price of roti. The notification stated that the price of 100-gram roti has been fixed at Rs16, while 120-gram roti will cost Rs.20.

However, the Punjab nanbai associations have rejected the government’s decision. According to them, they can not sell roti at the government rate unless they are provided some relief.

“We are ready to reduce roti price if the Punjab government provides us subsidy,” Shafique Qureshi, Nanbai Association President, said. He added that considering the current prices of wheat flour and LPG, they can’t sell roti at cheaper rates.

ALSO READ

It should be noted that earlier this month, the provincial cabinet of Punjab fixed the minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 at Rs. 3,900 per 40kg.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>