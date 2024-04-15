CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Announces Lower Roti Prices

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz on Sunday announced a reduction in the price of roti across the province.

In a post on X, CM Punjab stated that a roti will now be available for Rs. 16. CM Maryam added that she has directed all the relevant officials across the province to ensure compliance with the directive.

ALSO READ South Africa Confirms the Venues for ODI World Cup 2027

الحمدُللّہ، حکومت پنجاب نے آج سے روٹی کی قیمت کم کر کے 16 روپے فی روٹی مقرر کر دی ہے۔ میں نے پنجاب کے تمام اضلاع اور ممتعلقہ محکموں کو ہدایت جاری کر دی ہے کہ اس فیصلے پر سختی سے عمل درآمد کو یقینی بنائیں۔ اللّہ ربّ العزت عوام کے لیے مزید آسانی فرمائے۔ آمین — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 14, 2024

Following the Chief Minister’s order, the District Commissioner (DC) issued a notification to officially reduce the price of roti. The notification stated that the price of 100-gram roti has been fixed at Rs16, while 120-gram roti will cost Rs.20.

However, the Punjab nanbai associations have rejected the government’s decision. According to them, they can not sell roti at the government rate unless they are provided some relief.

“We are ready to reduce roti price if the Punjab government provides us subsidy,” Shafique Qureshi, Nanbai Association President, said. He added that considering the current prices of wheat flour and LPG, they can’t sell roti at cheaper rates.

ALSO READ Washington: Pakistan Seeks Bigger Loan And More Funds For Climate Change From IMF

It should be noted that earlier this month, the provincial cabinet of Punjab fixed the minimum support price of wheat for the year 2023-2024 at Rs. 3,900 per 40kg.