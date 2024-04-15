Huawei Mate 70 Could Launch in October With Faster Kirin Chip, Better Camera, and More

Huawei has officially rebranded its P series of flagships to “Pura” and its first phones are expected to be called Pura 70. Alongside Pura phones, Huawei is also working on its next Mate series handsets which are rumored to launch in October.

Huawei Mate 70 is expected to bring improvements across the board including a faster in-house Kirin SoC, better cameras, and more. Although details about this upcoming Kirin chipset are unknown, we can expect it to be the best Huawei has to offer given the company’s recent efforts to bring back its high-end hardware.

ALSO READ Huawei Smartwatches Get Special Edition Models Alongside Band 9

Huawei Mate 60 launched last year with the flagship Kirin 9000S chip and the company most likely plans to keep the trend going with the Mate 70 lineup. The Pura 70 is rumored to come with the Kirin 9010 chip, which sounds like less of a successor and more of an update over the existing Kirin 9000S, likely with overclocked CPU cores. The Mate 70 should come with a brand-new chip and it may be the company’s first 5nm silicon according to past reports.

ALSO READ Huawei Renames P Series Flagships to “Pura”, New Phones Confirmed

This could mean that Huawei will be working with SMIC to produce this chip since the hardware maker is China’s biggest manufacturer and has previously announced that it’s setting up 5nm chip production lines for Huawei’s next chip.

This information comes from the Chinese publication CnBeta, which also reveals that Huawei is expected to give up entirely on Android with the Mate 70 in favor of its self-developed HarmonyOS. However since Huawei phones no longer ship outside of China, the software change should make no difference to Huawei’s customers since they already rely on local apps and services. Additionally, reports suggest that Huawei is targeting a higher shipment volume for the Mate 70 compared to its predecessor, the Mate 60.