Huawei Renames P Series Flagships to “Pura”, New Phones Confirmed

After completing a successful 12-year run, Huawei’s renowned P series is taking its bow, with the P60 marking its grand finale. The Chinese phone maker is starting a new chapter with the Huawei Pura series, combining purity and beauty with a Spanish twist, pronounced: “piu ra.”

The shift to the Huawei Pura signifies a momentous leap, underscoring the brand’s dedication to bringing more innovation to its smartphone offerings. However, Huawei fans on the internet are still wondering about the actual pronunciation of “Pura”, echoing its simple translation: beautiful.

Much like the original P series of flagships, the Pura lineup aims to focus on aesthetically pleasing design language, top-of-the-line camera quality, and a style that stands out among the crowd of rival offerings.

Huawei has yet to confirm the naming schemes of new phones under the Pura branding, but the logical assumption would be to call the next generation Pura 70 or Pura 70 series. Huawei’s teaser campaign for these phones is expected to shed more light on the matter soon.

The reliable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has talked about the new Huawei Pura series on Weibo. His leaked info suggests that the lineup will include multiple phones such as the Pura 70, Pura 70 Pro, Pura 70 Pro+, and a top-tier Pura 70 Ultra.

This mirrors Huawei’s naming scheme for the Mate 60 series, which includes phones up to the Mate 60 Pro+, but the Pura 70 is expected to go further with an Ultra phone. This will likely rival the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The Ultra model is expected to be a successor to the Huawei P60 Art and will likely have the same memory as the Pro+ variant, but with a better design. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro+ phones will differ in terms of camera quality and battery life.