Huawei Smartwatches Get Special Edition Models Alongside Band 9

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 8, 2024 | 1:55 pm

Announcing its latest releases, Huawei took to its official Weibo account to introduce three new wearable devices: the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration, the Huawei Watch GT 4 in Grass Green, and the Huawei Band 9. These wearables are set to officially launch today in China.

Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration

Taking the spotlight is the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration, boasting a design concept inspired by the realm of space exploration. Adding to the anticipation, a teaser video for the Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration has also been unveiled, hinting at its stand-out design.

Featuring a sapphire glass display and a robust exterior crafted from “ultra-tough diamond-like titanium,” along with a nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel, the watch promises both durability and a luxurious touch. Enhancing its functionality, the device integrates micro health check software and introduces a UWB Touchless Car Key feature.

ALSO READ

Notably, the UWB Touchless Car Key functionality will initially be exclusive to Wenjie M9 and Wenjie M7 models following an OTA update. However, it’s important to note that this feature is not compatible with iOS devices.

Huawei Watch GT 4 Grass Green

Buy HUAWEI Watch GT 4 46mm Smart Watch - Green Woven Strap | Smart watches | Argos

The Huawei Watch GT 4 from September last year has just received a new grass green color option. Other specifications remain identical to the original including 14 days of battery life, fitness tracking with over 100 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and heart rate analysis. The screen is a customizable AMOLED panel with many watch face options. It has accurate GPS tracking and Bluetooth calling as well.

Huawei Band 9

Huawei Band 9 officially announced as leaker reveals promotional images and specifications - NotebookCheck.net News

Expanding its range of wearable devices, Huawei introduces the Huawei Band 9, targeting health-conscious consumers with its emphasis on health monitoring capabilities. The global announcement of this smart band took place last month, marking a notable addition to Huawei’s wearable device portfolio.

ALSO READ

Huawei has announced nightly live streams over the next five days, each session dedicated to showcasing a distinct product category, thus heightening anticipation for Band 9 and other forthcoming releases.

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>