Huawei Smartwatches Get Special Edition Models Alongside Band 9

Announcing its latest releases, Huawei took to its official Weibo account to introduce three new wearable devices: the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration, the Huawei Watch GT 4 in Grass Green, and the Huawei Band 9. These wearables are set to officially launch today in China.

Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration

Taking the spotlight is the Huawei Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration, boasting a design concept inspired by the realm of space exploration. Adding to the anticipation, a teaser video for the Watch 4 Pro Space Exploration has also been unveiled, hinting at its stand-out design.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/tlCR-1B73uo

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/tlCR-1B73uo?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/tlCR-1B73uo?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/tlCR-1B73uo





Featuring a sapphire glass display and a robust exterior crafted from “ultra-tough diamond-like titanium,” along with a nano-microcrystalline ceramic bezel, the watch promises both durability and a luxurious touch. Enhancing its functionality, the device integrates micro health check software and introduces a UWB Touchless Car Key feature.

ALSO READ Huawei Nova 12’s Budget Variants Go Global

Notably, the UWB Touchless Car Key functionality will initially be exclusive to Wenjie M9 and Wenjie M7 models following an OTA update. However, it’s important to note that this feature is not compatible with iOS devices.

Huawei Watch GT 4 Grass Green

The Huawei Watch GT 4 from September last year has just received a new grass green color option. Other specifications remain identical to the original including 14 days of battery life, fitness tracking with over 100 sports modes, heart rate monitoring, sleep monitoring, and heart rate analysis. The screen is a customizable AMOLED panel with many watch face options. It has accurate GPS tracking and Bluetooth calling as well.

Huawei Band 9

Expanding its range of wearable devices, Huawei introduces the Huawei Band 9, targeting health-conscious consumers with its emphasis on health monitoring capabilities. The global announcement of this smart band took place last month, marking a notable addition to Huawei’s wearable device portfolio.

ALSO READ Huawei P70’s Bizarre Camera Design Leaked

Huawei has announced nightly live streams over the next five days, each session dedicated to showcasing a distinct product category, thus heightening anticipation for Band 9 and other forthcoming releases.