Leak: Motorola Razr 2024 is Launching Soon

While Motorola is working on releasing its Edge 50 series of smartphones around the globe, it also has other smartphones in its pipeline including its next foldable, the Moto Razr Plus 2024, as seen in recent certifications.

The next Motorola foldable has bagged China’s Radio Certification with the model number XT2453-2. It does not reveal much information about the phone, but at least we know it is ready to launch soon in China. Since it is a Moto Razr “Plus”, it means there is also going to be a cheaper version of the foldable featuring a lower price tag. There is currently no information on this affordable version for now.

The reason why the XT2453-2 phone is believed to be the next Moto Razr is because a previous leak mentioned a Moto Razr phone model with the code number XT-2453-3 for the US version. Since the US version of the Moto Razr has nearly the same codename as the Chinese model, we believe it is going to be the Moto Razr Plus 2024.

The leak shows renders for the foldable smartphone as well. The Razr Plus 2024 is not going through many changes in terms of appearance. The cover display on the back is going to have two camera lenses just like before while the screen will have a punch-hole selfie camera. The upper half and lower half of the back panel will have two different colors and the phone will rival Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6, expected to launch in June this year.

The official release date is yet to be announced since Motorola has not started the teaser campaign yet, but more should be revealed soon