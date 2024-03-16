Motorola Edge Series is Getting a New SD 7 Gen 3 Phone Soon

Teasing an upcoming smartphone launch scheduled for April 3, Motorola’s Indian division has sparked anticipation. While the company has kept the device’s name under wraps, it shared a teaser image on X today, hinting at the unveiling of a new phone powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset.

Previously, Motorola has shared a teaser showing a phone with a curved display, a common feature among Edge smartphones. This smartphone also had the same color on the rear panel as today’s teaser. The older teaser confirmed it is going to be an Edge phone too with the line “Unleash the New Edge.”

This mysterious edge phone was initially believed to be the Edge 50 Pro since it appeared in leaks last week, but now newer leaks are pointing toward an Edge 50 Fusion. With the text accompanying the graphic provided by Motorola stating, “Witness the fusion of art and intelligence,” signs point toward the unveiling of the Edge 50 Fusion on April 3. Nonetheless, the potential presence of the Edge 50 Pro at the launch event remains uncertain.

ALSO READ Motorola Teases an F1 Themed Flagship Loaded With AI Features

Similar reports have pointed out that the Edge 50 Fusion will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC while the Edge 50 Pro will feature the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This can only mean that either these leaks are false or there is going to be a third Edge phone at the event which we haven’t heard of yet.

ALSO READ Moto G and G Power 2024 Bring Wireless Charging and More for the First Time

Either way, there are still two weeks before April 3 comes around and we expect to hear more official details from Motorola very soon.