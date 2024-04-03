Motorola Edge 50 Pro Announced With 50MP Selfie Camera, Wireless Charging, and More

After a series of leaks and teasers, Motorola’s latest Edge series phones are finally here, starting with India. The new Edge 50 Pro brings upper mid-range specifications and a price tag that reflects the specifications onboard.

Design and Display

The front of the Edge 50 Pro features a curved 6.7-inch pOLED display boasting a resolution of 1220p and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, this panel sets a new standard, becoming the inaugural smartphone to offer Pantone-validated colors, ensuring more precision in reproducing real-world colors and skin tones.

Notably, the display is also equipped with an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner. Moreover, it boasts an IP68 rating, ensuring resilience against water and dust ingress.

Internals and Software

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 takes care of the hardware power and users can choose between 8 GB to 12 GB RAM, but only a single 256 GB storage option. There is no memory card slot for storage expansion.

The software side is covered by Android 14 which has Motorola’s new HelloUX interface that brings support for generative AI features such as custom wallpapers.

Cameras

At the rear, the Edge 50 Pro showcases a capable camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary camera boasting an f/1.4 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). Accompanying the main camera is a 10MP telephoto lens, providing 3x optical zoom capabilities, and a 13MP ultrawide lens, which conveniently serves as both an ultrawide and macro camera.

Noteworthy is the integration of Motorola’s AI Photo Enhancement Engine, marking a milestone as the first Motorola smartphone to feature this technology. This engine offers tailored optimizations for motion capture and color segmentation, enhancing the overall photography experience. The selfie camera is also a 50MP shooter with 1080p and 4K video recording support.

Battery and Pricing

The Edge 50 Pro is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery, complemented by rapid charging capabilities of up to 125W for wired charging and 50W for wireless charging.

Available in black and lavender color options, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro also offers a distinctive limited edition variant called Moonlight Pearl, crafted by the renowned Italian design house Mazzucchelli 1849.

The Edge 50 Pro starts at $383 in India for the 8/256 GB configuration and climbs to $431 for the 12/256 GB variant.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications