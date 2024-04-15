Pakistani Cadet Muhammad Abdullah Receives Special Hudson’s Horse Merit Award

The Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) is known for producing some of the world’s finest military personnel. They have often made the country proud by showcasing their brilliant skills on the international stage.

In a recent example, Gentleman Cadet Abdullah from the PMA 148 Long Course has been honored with the Hudson’s Horse Merit Award by the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England.

It is pertinent to mention that this award is bestowed upon international cadets who showcase unparalleled excellence. In addition, he achieved the prestigious International Instructor Pass, a rare distinction earned by a mere 19 foreign cadets since 1957.

Leading up to Sovereign's Parade this Friday, where Officer Cadets from course 232 will be commissioned, we are recognizing the prize winners. The Hodson’s Horse Merit Award is awarded to Officer Cadet M Abdullah (Pakistan). #Pakistan #Army #Military #Sandhurst #ServetoLead pic.twitter.com/kEaMysAZOa — Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (@RMASandhurst) April 12, 2024

The French Chief of Army Staff attended the event as chief guest. Furthermore, Pakistan High Commissioner Muhammad Faisal was also present on the occasion.

GC Abdullah joined the prestigious military academy in England two years ago in April 2024. He graduated with this remarkable achievement a few days ago on April 12, 2024.