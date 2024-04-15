Pakistani Cadet Muhammad Abdullah Receives Special Hudson’s Horse Merit Award

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 15, 2024 | 2:08 pm

The Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) is known for producing some of the world’s finest military personnel. They have often made the country proud by showcasing their brilliant skills on the international stage.

In a recent example, Gentleman Cadet Abdullah from the PMA 148 Long Course has been honored with the Hudson’s Horse Merit Award by the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that this award is bestowed upon international cadets who showcase unparalleled excellence. In addition, he achieved the prestigious International Instructor Pass, a rare distinction earned by a mere 19 foreign cadets since 1957.

The French Chief of Army Staff attended the event as chief guest. Furthermore, Pakistan High Commissioner Muhammad Faisal was also present on the occasion.

ALSO READ

GC Abdullah joined the prestigious military academy in England two years ago in April 2024. He graduated with this remarkable achievement a few days ago on April 12, 2024.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>