UK Announces Shocking Increase in Minimum Salary Limit for Family Visas

By Rija Sohaib | Published Apr 15, 2024 | 12:30 pm

In line with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s strategy to curb immigration rates, the UK government has announced a substantial increase in the income threshold necessary for sponsoring family visas.

Under the newly enforced regulations, individuals seeking to sponsor family visas must now meet a heightened income requirement, which has risen from £18,600 to £29,000, marking an increase of over 55%. Additionally, there are plans to further elevate this threshold to £38,700 early next year.

The UK government’s official statement indicates that these changes fulfill the Home Secretary’s commitment to swiftly implement a comprehensive set of reforms to the immigration system, following the tightening of the student visa route announced in May 2023.

The UK Home Office explains that this increase marks the final phase of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly’s initiative to reduce legal migration and ensure that newcomers do not strain taxpayers financially.

Cleverly acknowledged the complexities of addressing mass migration and stressed the government’s dedication to taking prompt and decisive action to meet public expectations. He reiterated the government’s commitment to delivering on promises made to tackle the issue.

James Cleverly’s statement emphasizes the government’s swift response in fulfilling promises to cut unsustainable migration numbers, protect British workers and wages, relieve taxpayers of the burden of supporting newcomers, and construct an immigration system that inspires confidence in the public.

Rija Sohaib

