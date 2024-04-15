Realme’s New P Series Becomes Official With P1 and P1 Pro

Realme’s first phones in its P series have become official starting with the P1 and P1 Pro, both of which share similar specifications. This includes 120Hz AMOLED screens, 50MP primary cameras, and 5,000 mAh batteries with 45W fast charging.

But while the vanilla P1 has a flat 6.7-inch panel, the P1 Pro opts for a curved screen with smaller bezels. Both phones can hit a maximum HDR brightness of 2000 nits and have a 16MP selfie camera.

The two phones are also different in terms of chipset choice. The Realme P1 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and the P1 Pro features a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB/256 GB storage. The regular P1 has the same storage options but offers a cheaper 6 GB RAM variant alongside the 8 GB option.

Realme P1 and P1 Pro have a 50MP primary camera based on Sony’s LYT600 sensor, but the P1 only has a single 2MP macro camera as its secondary unit. The P1 Pro has an 8MP ultrawide alongside its own 2MP macro shooter for closeup shots. The P1 phones boot Android 14 out of the box with Realme UI 5.0 on top while the battery capacity is 5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging.

Realme P1 will be available in Phoenix Red and Peacock Green colors for a starting price of $191 in India and the P1 Pro will cost $263 in Phoenix Red and Parrot Blue colors.

Specifications