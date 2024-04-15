Samsung Confirms Galaxy AI Features for Older Phones and Tablets

After debuting with the S24 series, Galaxy AI expanded its reach when Samsung extended it to the 2023 flagship lineup, benefiting approximately 100 million users with its AI capabilities. Now, Samsung has officially announced plans to provide updates to its 2022 flagship devices, including phones, foldables, and tablets.

Below is the full list of devices getting Galaxy AI in the next rollout:

Galaxy S22 Series

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z4 Series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Tab S8 Series

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

As part of the One UI 6.1 update, Galaxy AI is set to make its debut on these devices, offering a comprehensive array of features: Circle to Search with Google, Chat Assist, Interpreter, Live Translate, Note Assist, Transcript Assist, Browsing Assist, Generative Edit, Edit Suggestion, and AI-Generated Wallpaper.

Samsung will start rolling out the Galaxy AI update in May but it is worth mentioning that these features are only going to be free for everyone until 2025. It remains unclear whether all features will become locked behind a paywall or how much a subscription will cost.

This announcement from Samsung confirms what a company moderator revealed a few days ago, claiming that Galaxy AI is planned to launch for older devices too. The moderator added that these features would become available to 2021 Samsung phones as well, but those phones will only get a limited version. This rollout is expected to include the Galaxy S21 lineup as well as the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3. The Galaxy Tab S7 family may also receive Galaxy AI as part of the OneUI update.

However, none of this has been confirmed by Samsung as of yet.