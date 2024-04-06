Samsung Expects Profits to Increase 10x in Q1 2024

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 6, 2024 | 9:30 pm

Samsung just revealed its earnings forecast for the first quarter of 2024, projecting sales to fall in the range of $51-$53 billion. What stands out even more is the anticipated operating profit, expected to lie just below $5 billion, which represents a remarkable tenfold increase from the profit reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

According to Reuters, the substantial surge in profits is likely attributed to a heightened demand for high-bandwidth memory (HBM) essential for AI chipsets. An analyst in conversation with the news agency also mentioned the possibility of an improved inventory valuation for NAND chips, which could positively impact margins.

Additionally, the preliminary market reception to the Galaxy S24’s on-device AI capabilities, though details are yet to be fully disclosed, suggests that the enhanced sales figures for these flagship devices may have also contributed to the profit increase.

ALSO READ
Samsung to Rival Xiaomi and Honor With a Slim and Light Galaxy Z Fold 6

The earnings guidance represents Samsung’s conclusive forecast submitted to Korean regulatory bodies and authorities. The comprehensive report is scheduled for release on the final Thursday of this month, at which point a detailed analysis of profit and sales, segmented by division, will be made available.

ALSO READ

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>