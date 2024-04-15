Schools in Balochistan Closed After Heavy Rainfall

Amidst the heavy rain and urban flooding emergency in Balochistan, the provincial government has taken the decision to extend the closure of schools for an additional two days. This closure, announced by the government, affects all educational institutions in the region and is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

Chief Minister of Balochistan, Sarfaraz Bugti, chaired a crucial meeting attended by officials from the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) along with Divisional Commissioners. Expressing dismay over the apparent lack of resolution to public complaints, Bugti emphasized the urgency of addressing the ongoing crisis.

ALSO READ Regretful Nasir Jamshed Vows to Help His Talented Daughter Become a Cricketer [Video]

The inclement weather, persisting for the third consecutive day, has led to the Met Office forecasting continued rainfall across more than 25 districts of Balochistan. Tragically, the adverse conditions have already claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals due to lightning strikes, roof collapses, and other rain-related incidents.

Reports from PDMA indicate significant damage to property, with 15 houses reported damaged in Pishin alone. Flash floods have also resulted in the closure of several key roads, including those in Hanna Orak and Chashma Achozai, though efforts have been made to restore accessibility in affected areas.

The PDMA has issued advisories urging tourists to refrain from unnecessary travel, citing safety concerns amidst the ongoing emergency. Swift action by authorities has seen the rescue of stranded individuals, with vehicles caught in flooding at Chashma Achozai successfully retrieved. Dozens of people have also been rescued in Pishin, offering a glimmer of hope amidst the adversity.

However, the toll of the inclement weather continues to mount, with reports confirming the loss of life in various parts of Balochistan. Lightning strikes claimed the lives of one man and two children in districts including Quetta, Chaman Chagai, Nushki, Dera Bugti, Sorab, Kohlu, and Khuzdar.

The aftermath of heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding in low-lying areas of Quetta, exacerbating the challenges faced by residents. Additional rainfall has been reported in Mastung, Kalat, Nushki, Pishin, Kharan, Qila Abdullah, and Kachhi, further straining resources and response efforts.