Visit of the Saudi Delegation A Milestone for Pakistan’s Economy: FPCCI

President of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Atif Ikram Shaikh termed the visit of the Saudi delegation as a milestone for the economy.

The focus is on a positive continuation of the investment projects in Pakistan. The pledge to complete the $5 billion investment trail would soon begin restoring the confidence of investors from all over the world.

Atif Sheikh said investment of this denomination from the platform of the SIFC in the Reko Deq prospect was a positive step for bolstering the economy. The role of the Investment Council is significant and timely, he added. There is a need for a framework to help widen the possibilities of cooperation in different fields of the economy.

President Federation Atif Ikram said that Pakistan has vast potential to augment investment-driven relations with Saudi Arabia in sectors like textile, pharmaceutical, rice, leather, dairy farming, etc. It is bound to play a supporting role for the welfare of the people in the two brotherly countries, he concluded.