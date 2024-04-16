Emergency Declared in Balochistan as Rain Kills and Injures Several

Following continuous rains across different parts of the province, the provincial government of Balochistan has declared a rain and urban flood emergency.

During the heavy spells of rain, several individuals lost their lives while several others were injured. The provincial government spokesman Shahid Rind announced the cancellation of leaves of all the officers and staff to take part in the relief activities.

Earlier, the provincial government had notified the closure of schools until April 16 (today) in the areas affected by the heavy rainfall. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti also chaired an online meeting with the administrations of different districts and PDMA officials.

The situation in the aftermath of the rainfall was reviewed during the meeting. The Principal Secretary briefed the meeting attendees, Imran Zarkoon, and DG PDMA about the latest situation across the province.

The Chief Minister took notice of the public complaints regarding the lack of drainage and directed the officials to take all the necessary steps to address the situation.

CM Bugti also ordered field officers and district administration officials to visit the affected areas to provide timely relief to the people.