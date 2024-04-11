New Solar Panel Material Creates 190% More Electricity

Scientists have come across a new material at Lehigh University in the US that could revolutionize the next-generation solar panels.

Research findings of the scientists’ work were published in the journal Science Advances, reported an international daily.

In their experiment, scientists developed a new material that surpasses the theoretical efficiency limit of traditional silicon-based solar cells, achieving an absorption efficiency rate of 190 percent. Professor Chinedu Ekuma, from Lehigh University, described this breakthrough as a significant advancement in sustainable energy solutions.

Tests showed that the material was absorbing both infrared and visible light. It achieved an External Quantum Efficiency (EQE) of 190 percent, which translates into generation of more than one electron per absorbed photon, made possible by studying ‘van der Waals gaps between layered 2-D materials.

Professor Ekuma lauded the material’s rapid response and enhanced efficiency and hinted at photovoltaic applications. The material, named Cu-intercalated GeSe/SnS, shows promise for high-efficiency solar cells crucial for addressing global energy demands.

The next step for Professor Ekuma and his team is to integrate this experimental material with existing renewable energy systems.