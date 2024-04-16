Interior Minister Exposes LESCO Overcharging Consumers

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Apr 16, 2024 | 4:20 pm

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has revealed that the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) overcharged consumers in Lahore and its adjoining districts for 830 million units last year.

He made this revelation during a press conference at the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) provincial headquarters on Monday. Naqvi revealed that they have evidence that 830 million units were over-billed by LESCO last year.

ALSO READ

He added that the FIA has launched an investigation into the matter and two executive engineers of the power supply company have been arrested so far.

According to the interior minister, consumers using just 300 units were also overcharged by LESCO. Giving an example of over-billing, Naqvi stated that a consumer who was to pay a Rs. 20,000 bill against the units he used had to pay a Rs. 40,000 bill against the overcharged units.

He announced that those responsible would be dealt with according to the law. The Interior Minister said that FIA will continue its crackdown against over-billing.

On the other hand, Lesco officials on Monday observed a strike against the FIA’s action, which they described as harassment. The officials demanded the federal agency share the data regarding the overbilled units with proof.

ALSO READ

It should be noted that the jurisdiction of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) includes Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, and Nankana districts.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

The Vulnerability of Women in the War on Gaza
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>