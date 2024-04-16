Interior Minister Exposes LESCO Overcharging Consumers

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has revealed that the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) overcharged consumers in Lahore and its adjoining districts for 830 million units last year.

He made this revelation during a press conference at the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) provincial headquarters on Monday. Naqvi revealed that they have evidence that 830 million units were over-billed by LESCO last year.

ALSO READ KP and Islamabad Also Drop Roti Prices

He added that the FIA has launched an investigation into the matter and two executive engineers of the power supply company have been arrested so far.

According to the interior minister, consumers using just 300 units were also overcharged by LESCO. Giving an example of over-billing, Naqvi stated that a consumer who was to pay a Rs. 20,000 bill against the units he used had to pay a Rs. 40,000 bill against the overcharged units.

He announced that those responsible would be dealt with according to the law. The Interior Minister said that FIA will continue its crackdown against over-billing.

On the other hand, Lesco officials on Monday observed a strike against the FIA’s action, which they described as harassment. The officials demanded the federal agency share the data regarding the overbilled units with proof.

ALSO READ Wheat Prices in Punjab Crash As Govt Stalls Procurement

It should be noted that the jurisdiction of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) includes Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, and Nankana districts.